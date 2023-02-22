Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal shoots promo for Hera Pheri 3

The OG trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal is back with Hera Pheri 3, which is causing quite a stir on the Internet. Yes, Akshay is in the cast (more on that later), and he and his co-stars Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal came together to shoot a promo for the film a few days ago.

A photo from the set of Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh as their iconic characters, Raju, Shyam, and Baburao, is buzzing on social media. Please don't pass up Raju's signature white printed shirt and pink pants. Baburao's white kurta-dhoti, as well as Shyam's dark shirt and sunglasses.

Immediately after the trio's pictures went viral on the Internet, reports claimed that the cast and crew of Hera Pheri 3 had begun filming. But a source told Bollywood Hungama that it is a BTS (behind-the-scenes) image from Hera Pheri 3's promotional video.

"How is that possible? How can three busy stars suddenly start shooting for a new project? How can they shoot for Hera Pheri when they don't even have a script yet? They have no script and no leading ladies. It is true that Akshay has agreed to come on board. But the three actors have only shot a promotional video on Tuesday which will be out next week," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source.

"There are no immediate plans to shoot the actual film as yet. The promo was shot in haste to generate resources and interest in the project. Right now, there is nothing beyond that," the source added.

It was previously reported that Kartik Aaryan would take over for Akshay Kumar in the third instalment of Hera Pheri. Suniel Shetty revealed in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, "There are speculations that Kartik replaced Akshay. See, Akshay cannot be replaced. The makers are in talks with Kartik for a completely different character. So, there's no argument."