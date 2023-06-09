Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam-starrer 'OMG 2' locked for August 11 release

Mumbai, June 9 Actors Yami Gautam and Akshay Kumar on Friday announced that their upcoming film 'OMG 2' will hit the screens on August 11.

Akshay also shared a new poster of the film, where he is seen as lord Shiva and is holding a 'damru'. It has the date of release written in Hindi over it, with 'OMG 2' written below.

For the caption, he wrote: "Aa rahe hain hum, aayega aap bhi. 11th August. In theatres. #OMG2."

Yami shared the same poster on her Instagram account.

She captioned it: "The date is locked! #OMG2 releasing in theatres on August 11, 2023. See you there!"

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, who too shared the poster and mentioned: "The date is locked! #OMG2 releasing in theatres on August 11, 2023. See you there!"

The film is the second installement of 'Oh My God!', which released in 2012. The satirical comedy-drama film was based on the Gujarati stage-play Kanji Virudh Kanji, which itself was inspired by the Billy Connolly film The Man Who Sued God.

