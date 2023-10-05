Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj receives standing ovation from CBFC, members

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is all set for a grand theatrical release on October 6. Before the film opens to the audience, it has been reported in a recent development that the film has received a standing ovation from the Central Board of Film Certification.

Recently, the film was sent to the CBFC Board, where the panel granted the U/A rating with a run-time of 2 hours and 18 minutes for the much-awaited film. Following the screening of the film for the CBFC members, it has been reported that the panel has been moved by the larger-than-life story of the film. The CBFC Board Members who watched the film all praise the Akshay Kumar starrer, and they have called it an 'emotionally moving yet inspiring film'. This response from CBFC is good news for the makers. Talking about the film, Mission Raniganj is based on the life of a real-life hero, Jaswant Singh Gill, who raced against time and rescued the miners trapped in the flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.