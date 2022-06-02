Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj banned in Oman, Kuwait, release in Qatar put on hold

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s Samrat Prithviraj has reportedly been banned in Oman and Kuwait. The Akshay-starrer narrates the life story of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan.A source quoted by IndiaTv said, "Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's life is a testimony to the fact that Indians stood up for what is right and defended our country from merciless invaders who only wanted to loot and plunder and murder our people. This film is really buzzing right now and the anticipation is only skyrocketing. Banning his life story only makes one question the fact that why can't people take a look at history and accept what happened to India and Hindus."

According to reports by Hindustan Times, reliable sources close to the film have said that the film is banned in Oman and Kuwait, and the reason behind it is yet to be revealed.Written and helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chhillar. The film was earlier titled Prithviraj. The team changed the title on 27 May, with the film team writing a letter to Karni Sena, which demanded change in the film’s name. A report in Bollywood Hungama states that after the recent developments, the release of the film has been put on hold in Qatar. Samrat Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. The gorgeous Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. The film is set to release this Friday in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

