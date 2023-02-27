Akshay Kumar’s ‘The Entertainers’ concert in New Jersey called off due to poor response

Akshay Kumar who is on a career low after the debacle of his latest release Selfiee has received yet another setback. After the release of the film, the actor was all set to fly to the USA for a five-city show. Titled ‘The Entertainers’, it will be fronted by Akshay Kumar and also comprises Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Stebin Ben, Jasleen Royal, Mouni Roy, Aparshakti Khurana and Zahrah Khan. Unfortunately, one of the shows of ‘The Entertainers’ has been cancelled.

As per a statement released by the promoter of the show, Amit Jaitly, the show that was scheduled at Cure Insurance Arena, Trenton, New Jersey on Saturday, March 4 will not take place. Amit Jaitly attributed the cancellation to the 'slow sale of tickets'. He added that the show wasn’t appropriately marketed and that they had 'less than stellar support for marketing from the Tour organizer'. The statement ended with an assurance that those who had booked tickets will be fully refunded.

However, the rest of the four shows of 'The Entertainers' will take place as scheduled. Akshay Kumar and the rest of the actors will commence the tour with a performance on Saturday, March 3 in Duluth, Georgia. This will be followed by shows in Allen, Texas on Wednesday, March 8, Kissimmee, Florida on Saturday, March 11 and Oakland, California on Sunday, March 12. The cheapest ticket for ‘The Entertainers’ is available for $59, as per the information given on a booking website. The booking website shows that the tickets are fast filling for the show in Oakland on March 12.