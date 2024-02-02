Akshay Oberoi Embarks on a Remarkable Journey of Growth in Bollywood, Reuniting with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in "Fighter

Akshay Oberoi reunited with acclaimed co-actors Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the recently released film, "Fighter." This marks a significant milestone in Akshay's career, reflecting his growth and evolution as an actor in the Indian film industry.

From a memorable cameo in "Piku" alongside Deepika Padukone to now sharing the screen space with her in "Fighter," Akshay expresses, "We are coming together again after Piku, a pivotal film for her as she portrayed the titular character for the first time. It was equally significant for me as I had the opportunity to collaborate with a superstar and the talented director, Shoojit Sircar. When you work on such a crucial film, there's an unspoken bond that forms between both parties, laying the groundwork for future collaborations. My interactions with Deepika have always been enriching; she was a superstar then, and now, a megastar. Despite her stature, she remains grounded and authentic, which is truly admirable. She carries herself with grace."

Akshay's talent and dedication have not gone unnoticed, with audiences still remembering his impactful role as a cop in "Thar." "Fighter" not only brings him back with Deepika Padukone but also marks his third collaboration with the legendary Anil Kapoor. Akshay reminisces about his initial role in "Thar," highlighting the continuous learning experience of working with Anil Kapoor.

Akshay says, "Anil sir embodies an institution, and I consider myself fortunate that he has witnessed my journey from its inception. He produced a show I was part of, called Selection Day, and I made cameo appearances in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Thar. Now, I have a substantial role in a major film, Fighter, alongside him. His enduring energy, akin to that of a newcomer, still inspires me. Every time he steps onto the set, he exudes the same nervous excitement and hunger for success as when he first entered the industry. He has been a witness to my growth and offers invaluable fatherly advice that helps me navigate the industry better. I cherish collaborating with him, feeding off his vibrant energy, and I've gleaned countless lessons from simply observing him in action.

Akshay Oberoi's journey in the film industry has been marked by hard work, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. As he takes on a substantial role in "Fighter," Akshay's story serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors, showcasing the rewards of perseverance and passion in the world of Bollywood.