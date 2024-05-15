Akshay Oberoi is open to going nude for a role if 'necessary for a character'

Mumbai, May 15 Actor Akshay Oberoi is open to being typecast as long as the roles offered to him are integral. He went on to say that he can go nude if the script demands it.

Akshay said: "As an actor, my foremost priority is to serve the narrative and bring authenticity to my characters. Whether it means being typecast or taking on unconventional roles, I am willing to make bold choices that serve the story.”

“If going nude is necessary for a character and adds depth and authenticity to the portrayal, then I am open to exploring that aspect of my craft."

Akshay was lauded for his role in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter'. His upcoming projects reflect his commitment to diversity and excellence, including 'Tu Chahiye', 'Dil Hai Gray', 'Two Zero One Four', 'Illegal 3', 'Broken News 2', 'Varchasva', and more.

"I am grateful for the opportunities that have come my way and the chance to collaborate with talented filmmakers and artists.”

“Each project presents a new challenge and an opportunity for growth, and I am eager to continue pushing myself as an actor and exploring the depths of storytelling," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor