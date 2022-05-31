Akshay takes a dip in Ganga after performing puja in Varanasi for 'Samrat Prithviraj'

Mumbai, May 31 As his film 'Samrat Prithviraj' is all set to release on the big screen, Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar and his co-star Manushi Chhillar performed a puja on the banks of river Ganga in Varanasi.

He was then seen taking a dip in the Ganga.

Akshay took to Instagram, where he posted a video of himself wearing a pink kurta and holding a prayer plate in his hands with diyas and flowers in it. Manushi is seen standing next to him dressed in a pink salwar-kurta. In one of her pictures, Manushi is seen praying, folding her hands, with her eyes closed.

Before jumping into the river, the actor was seen standing on a boat and joining his hands over his head.

He captioned the video: "Team #SamratPrithviraj in Varanasi yesterday."

'Samrat Prithvira'j will release on June 3.

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is based on the life of legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan and his love for Princess Sanyogita.

