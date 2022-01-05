Akshit Sukhija plays cancer specialist in upcoming show 'Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan'

Mumbai, Jan 5 'Shubharambh' actor Akshit Sukhija has been roped in to play one of the lead characters of Ishaan in the upcoming show 'Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan'.

He talks about playing an oncologist in the serial.

Akshit said: "I'm feeling exhilarated for being given this wonderful opportunity of playing a leading role of Ishaan in 'Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan'. The show is a new-age romantic thriller and has an intriguing storyline."

The 24-year-old actor further shared about being part of the show."It is my first stint in the thriller genre and I am looking forward to working on it. I cannot wait for the show to hit the TV screens soon," he added.

Akshit will be joining the cast of Reem Sameer Shaikh (playing Pakhi) and Zain Imam (playing Agastya). While Agastya is a friend of Pakhi, Ishaan is shown as her love interest in the show.

'Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan' will be coming soon on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor