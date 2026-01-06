Akshita Mudgal shares insights into her ‘Lakshmi Niwas’ character

Mumbai, Jan 6 Actress Akshita Mudgal, who essays the role of Radhika in the television show ‘Lakshmi Niwas’, has shed light on her character in the show.

The show presents a deeply relatable story rooted in the everyday realities of India’s middle-class joint families. It is set against the emotional backdrop of dreams, duties, and togetherness, the show reflects the aspirations that quietly shape countless households, especially the hope of building a home and securing a stable future for one’s children.

Adding a new emotional layer to this journey, the show welcomes Akshita Mudgal as Radhika, the elder daughter of Lakshmi and Srinivas. Simple, mature, and deeply family-oriented, Radhika is someone who places her parents’ happiness above her own.

She is a strong and composed young woman whose dreams are quietly woven around fulfilling her family’s wishes, even when it means putting her own desires on hold. Her journey reflects the silent sacrifices many daughters make within close-knit families.

Speaking about her character, Akshita Mudgal shared, “Radhika is someone who lives her life for her parents and her family. She adores her brothers and sisters deeply, and for her, her family is her entire world. Even her dreams are about fulfilling her parents’ wishes. If they want her to get married and be happy, she is willing to do that for them. That’s where her emotional strength lies. She is mature, calm, and understands the importance of family, even during times of conflict. Radhika is very simple, very grounded, and quite different from me in real life, but I’m truly enjoying stepping into her world”.

The story revolves around Lakshmi and Srinivas, a couple who have spent 35 years in a rented house, holding on to two dreams close to their hearts, owning a home of their own and seeing their children settled happily.

Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Lakshmi Niwas is set to premiere on January 12, 2026, on Zee TV

