Eid-Al-Adha 2023: Banks to remain closed on June 29 in these cities

On the occasion of Eid Ul Adha on June 29 banks will remain shut in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Panaji, Shillong, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar, meaning they will not be operational. Therefore, on Bakrid, it would not be possible to conduct any banking transactions in these cities.

However, banks in Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain open on Bakrid. Customers can in these cities expect normal banking services.Notably, the bank holidays have been designed by the RBI under three categories such as Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.