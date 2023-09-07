Al Pacino, 83, splits from girlfriend, 29, months after birth of baby boy

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have split after Noor gave birth to their now three-month-old son Roman Alfallah Pacino. 29-year-old Noor filed legal documents in Los Angeles, demanding full physical custody of the child, The Blast reported after reviewing the documents. She said she wants Al, 83, to have “reasonable visitation. They reportedly began dating last year, and the baby boy is Pacino's fourth child.

When Alfallah got pregnant, Pacino reportedly had doubts about his ability to father a child due to a medical condition that typically causes infertility. The Godfather actor demanded a paternity test to prove that he was indeed the father of her child, TMZ had reported. According to the report, Alfallah, understanding Pacino's concerns, went through with the DNA test, which ultimately confirmed that Pacino was indeed the father.

Noor has been linked to Al since April 2022. It is believed they began dating from the Covid-19 pandemic. Noor has also been linked to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, from 2017 to 2018. Rumours said the pair started dating when Mick’s then-girlfriend Melanie Hamrick was pregnant with their child, according to Page Six. Noor is also believed to have dated billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, according to Daily Mail.Al has had high-profile relationships, but he never married. The actor never revealed a reason for not getting married, but once said, according to The Independent, “I hate to say this, but marriage is a state of mind, not a contract. When I think about the law and marriage, I ask myself, when did the cops get involved?" The veteran actor known for such films as "The Godfather" (1972), "Scarface" (1983) and "Scent of a Woman" (1992), for which he won an Oscar, has three grown children from previous relationships.