Alankrita Shrivastava explains title of her story in 'Modern Love Mumbai'

Mumbai, May 11 Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava who is gearing up for anthology web series 'Modern Love Mumbai' - an Indian adaptation of 'Modern Love' - recently opened up on the thought behind the title of her segment 'My beautiful wrinkles'.

Talking about the directorial 'My Beautiful Wrinkles' Alankrita, who has earlier directed 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', said, "It was very instinctive because of what story tells about the character Dilbar, where we need to sometimes remind ourselves that it doesn't matter what age we are but life is still beautiful, and the character also rediscovers herself in a certain way which changes a lot of things around so I feel it was the best title we could ever give."

The series, which premieres on Prime Video on May 13, is a revamped version of love stories that describe the true and timely anecdotes of real human connection. It brings together six storytellers, who will narrate six distinctive stories which will unfold to the audiences in different moods.

The series has been created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy and stars an illustrious ensemble across episodes - Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, and Chitrangada Singh among others. 'Raat Rani' features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar.

