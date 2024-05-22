"Album is going to astonish listeners": Sachin-Jigar on music of upcoming horror-comedy 'Munjya'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 : Ace music composer duo Sachin-Jigar are all set to enthral audiences with their music for horror-comedy 'Munjya'.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, 'Munjya' promises to be an entertaining ride with Sachin-Jigar's music and Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics.

With a history of delivering memorable music in films like 'Stree', 'Roohi' and 'Bhediya', Sachin-Jigar are set to once again amaze audiences with their soundtrack in 'Munjya'.

Announcing the same, Sachin-Jigar shared the teaser for 'Munjya' on their Instagram handle on Tuesday.

Sharing the teaser, they wrote, "Munnis beware! Aa raha hai #Munjya! Makers of Stree bring to you the perfect blend of comedy and horror to beat the summer heat for Gen Z, kids, and the whole family!Trailer out in 3 days, watch out! #Munjya TEASER OUT NOW. Lurking in cinemas on 7th June 2024."

Opening up about creating music for 'Munjya', Sachin-Jigar said, "The very exciting aspect of this film is the story. Since we have already been a part of 'Stree' and 'Bhediya', we knew the demands there and how Dinu Sir is looking to position this film. The album is going to astonish the listeners. They might have not expected a soundtrack like this for a horror comedy film. It's an exciting album and we are hoping that the audiences will shower their love as always."

Actors Sharvari and Mona Singh will be seen in the film 'Munjya'.

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of the film, a creature comedy movie that will be released in theatres on June 7.

The teaser introduces Munjya, a CGl character, to the audience in a remote forest. Munjya springs into action after hearing the popular song 'Munni Badnam Hui' from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's 2010 blockbuster film Dabangg.

"Munnis beware! Aa raha hai #Munjya! Makers of 'Stree' bring to you the perfect blend of comedy and horror to beat the summer heat for Gen Z, kids, and the whole family," Maddock Films posted on its social media handles along with the teaser.

Starring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, the film helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar revolves around 'Munjya,' a rooted myth from the world of Indian belief and cultural system.

The screenplay of Munjya has been developed by Yogesh Chandekar and Niren Bhatt, while Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya have composed the music for the film.

Meanwhile, Sachin-Jigar recently garnered immense praise for their music in the murder mystery 'Murder Mubarak'.

Up next, the musicians are gearing up for their first-ever Australia-New Zealand Tour 2024, set for the month of June.

Apart from that, Sachin-Jigar will be performing in Melbourne on June 28, in Sydney on June 29, and in Auckland on June 30.

