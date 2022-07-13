Alden Ehrenreich lands a role in Marvel series 'Ironheart'

Actor Alden Ehrenreich has bagged a role in the Marvel series titled 'Ironheart'.

'Ironheart' features Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man, Deadline reported.

Anthony Ramos is also a part of the project. Details on the character Ehrenreich will play are being kept under wraps.

Ehrenreich most recently starred in the Peacock series adaptation of Aldous Huxley's "Brave New World." His other credits include films like 'Rules Don't Apply', 'Hail, Caesar!' and 'Blue Jasmine'. Apart from 'Ironheart', he will next be seen in Universal Pictures feature Cocaine Bear directed by Elizabeth Banks.

Chinaka Hodge will serve as head writer on 'Ironheart' back in April 2021. The show was originally announced as part of a Disney investor day presentation in December 2020.

Meanwhile, "Ms. Marvel" was the most recent Marvel series to debut on Disney+. Other recent entries include 'Hawkeye' and 'Moon Knight'.

( With inputs from ANI )

