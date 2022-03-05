Alessandro Nivola joins cast of 'Kraven the Hunter' as villian

Alessandro Nivola has joined the cast of 'Kraven the Hunter'.

As per Variety, the latest in Sony Pictures' universe of Marvel characters, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose and Fred Hechinger, is set for its theatrical release on January 13, 2023.

Taylor-Johnson stars as Kraven, who is among Marvel's most iconic antiheroes and one of Spider-Man's most formidable enemies. Nivola will reportedly play the film's villain, with Crowe in a likewise unspecified role.

DeBose suits up as Calypso, a voodoo priestess who is the on-and-off lover of Kraven.

'Kraven the Hunter' is directed by J.C. Chandor, with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk wrote the screenplay.

With inputs from ANI

