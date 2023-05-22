Ali Fazal's 'Kandahar' to release in over 2,000 screens in the US alone
By IANS | Published: May 22, 2023 12:09 PM 2023-05-22T12:09:03+5:30 2023-05-22T12:20:09+5:30
Mumbai, May 22 Indian actor Ali Fazal's next Hollywood project 'Kandahar' is set to release on over 2,000 screens in the U.S.
Ali said: "Very excited with this development. A release that wide in the U.S. alone is massive and being an action spy thriller, there is a wide audience for the film."
He added: "A wide release coupled with a major weekend in the U.S., I'm hoping for this to be a banger. The film has all the elements to be a complete entertainer."
