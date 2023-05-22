Ali Fazal's 'Kandahar' to release in over 2,000 screens in the US alone

Mumbai, May 22 Indian actor Ali Fazal's next Hollywood project 'Kandahar' is set to release on over 2,000 screens in the U.S.

Ali said: "Very excited with this development. A release that wide in the U.S. alone is massive and being an action spy thriller, there is a wide audience for the film."

He added: "A wide release coupled with a major weekend in the U.S., I'm hoping for this to be a banger. The film has all the elements to be a complete entertainer."

