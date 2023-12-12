Alia Bhatt and Hansal Mehta to unite for next biopic

Alia Bhatt's trajectory in Bollywood, from her debut in "Student of the Year" to her recent success in "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani," reflects a remarkable journey. Her portrayal of the iconic character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" not only contributed to the film's significant box office success but also garnered acclaim at various festivals, solidifying her reputation as a highly talented actress.

In an exciting development, reports suggest that Alia Bhatt is poised to explore yet another challenging role in an upcoming biopic directed by Hansal Mehta, where she will embody the character of a reporter. Ongoing discussions between Alia and Hansal Mehta indicate a collaborative effort, with plans for the film's production to kick off in 2024.Currently, Alia Bhatt is deeply engaged in the shooting of "Jigar," helmed by Vasan Bala. Post this project, she is slated to begin filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's eagerly awaited movie, "Baiju Bawar." The prospect of witnessing Alia's collaboration with Hansal Mehta for the first time has stirred considerable excitement, with fans eagerly anticipating the distinctive cinematic experience that this partnership is set to deliver.

Alia Bhatt has been making waves on the global stage, as evidenced by her recent attendance at the 3rd edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Images and videos from the event have swiftly gone viral on social media, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. Notably, Alia Bhatt has marked her debut in Hollywood with the film "Heart Of Stones," a significant milestone in her career that has added an extra layer of excitement to her international presence. The event and her Hollywood debut have sparked widespread interest and admiration in the industry and among her fans.