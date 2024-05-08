Alia Bhatt Applies 'Kaala Teeka' Behind Her Ear at Met Gala 2024; Fans React as Photo Goes Viral

Alia Bhatt wore Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Met Gala 2024 red carpet. Everyone was starstruck to see Alia Bhatt to see in floral saree. Fans are applauding her as she wore Saree and represented Indian culture. As all were parsing her Alia Bhatt did something desi to protect herself from evil eye.

Alia Bhat was looking fab in that saree and messy bun. She was looking like a queen. Pappas who were capturing her beauty in camera notice that she has applied Kala Teeka behind her ear. This picture has gone viral on social media and fans cannot have enough of this special moment.

While talking about the dreamy red carpet moment Alia said,"It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own. Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression. We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility. We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920s fringe style. Our color palette pays homage to nature's beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea."

She further added, "We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time's gentle caress. Creating this has been quite an experience... fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965 man-hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort."