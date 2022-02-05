Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'best boyfriend ever'

Mumbai, Feb 5 Actress Alia Bhatt has called actor Ranbir Kapoor 'best boyfriend ever' after he was pictured copying her signature pose from the upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Alia posted a picture on her Instagram story shared by one of her fan clubs. It features Ranbir and Alia in two different images doing a namaste pose from the film as their backs are towards the camera.

On the image, she wrote: "Best Boyfriend Ever'.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is inspired by the life of Gangubai Kothewali, 'madam' of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'.

The film is all set to have its much-awaited world premiere at the prestigious 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

The movie also stars Ajay Devgn and is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

