Alia Bhatt drops adorable picture with baby Raha, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor, is one of the most adorable star kids in the industry. She never misses an opportunity to share cute pictures of her daughter.

On Sunday, the stunning actor took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of the sweet mother-daughter moment. In the picture, she can be seen holding her on the lap and reading Baby Be Kind book to her as they sit on a sofa.

Alia captioned it, "baby be kind"

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra residence, Vastu, on April 14, 2022, after dating for five years. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November of the same year.

Meanwhile, Alia marked a stylish appearance at the Gucci Cruise Show in London, just a week ago.

Alia has been on a roll. She has taken her career graph to a global stage with her work.

In March 2024, Alia hosted her first charity gala in London. The actress organised the "Hope Gala" to raise funds for underprivileged adolescents in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation.

The event was attended by many renowned personalities. Musician Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi and director Gurinder Chadha were also present there.

On hosting her first charity gala, Alia said, "Hosting my inaugural charity gala in collaboration with the Salaam Bombay Foundation and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has been an incredible experience. I've long admired Padmini Sekhsaria's unwavering dedication to uplifting at-risk youth in India's slums, offering them hope and opportunity. I'm happy to have played a small part in helping these children reshape their narratives. Furthermore, holding the Hope Gala at such a prestigious venue is a genuine privilege, as I've always been a fan of Mandarin Oriental's exceptional hospitality. Today marks just the beginning of our efforts, and with the support of our generous contributors, I'm confident we'll make significant strides in empowering future generations."

Recently, she was also featured on Time's 100 Most Influential list.

