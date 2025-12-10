Alia Bhatt exudes radiance and timeless charm in a chic black gown in Jeddah

Mumbai Dec 10 IANS) Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt is serving class and elegance in Jeddah as she attends the Red Sea International Film Festival. The actress looked stunning and exuded glamour in the pictures that she shared on her social media account.

Alia captioned her post as, “A day in Jeddah, celebrating the magic of the movies @redseafilm.” Talking about Raha’s mother's outfit and her look, she seemed to have imbibed grace in each bit of it. In the striking images, Alia is seen channelling old Hollywood charm as she donned a classic black gown with delicate lace detailing on it.

The flowy silhouette of the outfit gave it a glamorous and timeless appeal. The actress paired the look with black stilettos and sleek sunglasses. The Dear Zindagi actress, for the makeup, opted for a soft, dewy look with rosy cheeks, glossy lips and kohl-rimmed eyes that highlighted her natural radiance. For the hair, Bhatt chose to keep it in loose waves.

Completing the look, she chose a statement diamond choker. The carousel post shared by Alia features a candid video of herself wherein she is greeting fans and enjoying the energy of the global film celebration. In another picture, the Raazi actress is seen caught in a candid moment backstage.

The actress recently shared some of her personal achievements on her social media. The proud mommy of Raha had given a sneak peek into her daughter's third birthday celebration on November 6. In another picture, Alia and husband Ranbir Kapoor were seen performing the Griha Pravesh Pooja of their new home. Alia and Ranbir were seen dressed in ethnic wear.

Alia was later also seen greeting and hugging her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, during the Griha Pravesh ceremony. Ranbir, in another picture, was then seen bowing down in front of Rishi Kapoor's photo.

Alia wrote, "November 2025… You were a month & a half (Sparkles, Sunflower, sun, white flower and yellow heart emojis) (sic).”

