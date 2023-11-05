Alia Bhatt flaunts her cute smile as she poses with badminton player Chirag Shetty

New Delhi [India], November 5 : Actor Alia Bhatt recently arrived in Delhi for an event where she crossed paths with badminton player Chirag Shetty.

On Saturday, Chirag took to his Instagram account and shared a picture from his meeting with Alia.

He shared the picture on his stories, which he captioned, "Pleasure meeting you @aliabhatt! Had always been a huge admirer of your work."

In the picture, Alia could be seen dressed up in a pink outfit. She kept her makeup lite and was seen flaunting her adorable smile.

Shetty, on the other hand, could be seen donning an all-black outfit. He could be seen beaming with joy as he poses with the 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film 'Jigra'.

The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.

'Jigra' marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Recently, in an interview with US-based publication Variety, director Farhan Akhtar shared that 'Jee Le Zaraa' is on hold at the moment.

"We just have issues with dates, and the actor's strike that's happened has put Priyanka's dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can't, so I've started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It'll happen when it has to, we'll see," Farhan told Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor