Alia Bhatt gets discharged from hospital after birth of baby girl

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's car was spotted arriving at the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The 'RRR' star is expected to get discharged along with her daughter and return to their home today.

After the birth of their first child, the couple, who got married in April this year, released a statement. They said, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the smash hit Brahmastra. He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.He will also feature in an untitled Luv Ranjan project, alongside Shraddha Kapoor.Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot.