Alia Bhatt gets emotional after RRR's historic win with Naatu Naatu at Golden Globe Awards

The international award season kicked off with the 80th Golden Globe Awards, where SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has bagged the Best Song (Motion Picture) for Naatu Naatu.The other nominees in this category were: “Carolina” – Where The Crawdads Sing, “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick, “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Now, Alia Bhatt, who made her debut in South with RRR has reacted to the win.The actress re-shared a clip by the official Instagram handle of RRR where the moment the award was announced can be seen. In the clip, the entire RRR table can be seen erupting in cheers as soon as the awards are announced.Alia shared the clip, writing "Naatu Naatu RRR" and multiple heart shaped emoticons debut with RRR has reacted to the win.