Alia Bhatt gives shout out to Yash's Toxic teaser; calls it "dynamite"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : The much-awaited teaser for actor Yash's upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' was unveiled on Thursday, and ever since its release, fans have been talking about it. Amid all the praise, Alia Bhatt also joined in.

The teaser was released on Thursday, on the occasion of Yash's 40th birthday.

The 'Raazi' actor took to her Instagram Story to react to the teaser. Giving the teaser a thumbs up, the actress wrote, "Dynamite."

The teaser offers a striking glimpse into Yash's intense and enigmatic character as Raya, instantly sparking excitement among fans. Set against the backdrop of a cemetery, the teaser opens with a blaze of action, with gunfire cutting through the silence, signalling the arrival of Yash as the composed, fearless, and unflinching Raya with a Tommy gun.

'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film stars Yash alongside Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara in key roles. Toxic marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the film 'Alpha.' According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the makers have decided to postpone the release of the film. The move, according to Adarsh, was made to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's upcoming war film Battle of Galwan.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe. The franchise includes films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Along with Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles.

