Alia Bhatt is glad she visited IIT-Bombay

Mumbai, Aug 28 Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who received positive response for her recently release streaming movie 'Darlings', and is gearing up for 'Brahmastra', her first film alongside hubby Ranbir Kapoor, and she is glad she went to IIT Bombay for the promotion of her film.

Alia and Ranbir had recently gone to the premier institution situated in the Powai area of Mumbai. The actress took to her Instagram as she posted a few pictures of herself where she can be seen wearing a beige shirt paired with denim bellbottoms.

Captioning the pictures, Alia wrote: "IIT Bombay .. here we come!!! thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT (for one hour) 9th September BRAHMASTRA (sic)."

As 'Brahmastra' nears its release date, the promotions for the film are in full-swing. A few days back, Ranbir went to Chennai for the promotions along with 'Baahubali' director S.S. Rajamouli and Telugu star Nagarjuna.

