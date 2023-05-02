Alia Bhatt makes a stunning debut at Met Gala

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made an impressive debut at the 2023 Met Gala.Alia wore an atelier Prabal Gurung ivory silk tulle and satin face organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown with hand-beaded pearls.For her maiden appearance at the 'fashion's biggest night', the Indian star said she wanted to wear something that felt authentic and was "proudly made in India".

On Monday night (Tuesday IST),Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet at the Met Gala for the very first time. Alia posed for the paparazzi on the iconic stairs of The Met Museum dressed in a bridal white gown created by Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung. The long train, corseted finish and the pristine white shade of Alia's ensemble took inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld's unforgettable and unmissable bridal collection at the luxury house of Chanel. It is a perfect nod to the late designer as Met Gala celebration with an exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.