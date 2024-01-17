Alia Bhatt on being "cuddly sleepers" with sister Shaheen, see pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 : Actor Alia Bhatt who shares a healthy bond with her sister Shaheen Bhatt often share pictures that exude major sibling goals.

The 'Jigra' actor took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture with Shaheen. She captioned the post, "We are cuddly sleepers, re-united at last, @shaheenb."

In the picture, Alia can be seen cuddling with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Alia wore a black top with no makeup, and Shaheen donned a light blue sweater.

As soon as the actor dropped the picture, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Actor Sonam Kapoor's sister and producer Rhea Kapoor commented, "Sisters are the best."

A fan wrote, "Alexa play 'cutiepie'."

Another commented, "Sisters who makes us feel comfort."

Alia and Shaheen born to veteran actress Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Last year, in November, Alia penned a special self-composed poem for her sister Shaheen on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a series of pictures from their childhood to the present.

Along with the post, she wrote, "You are joy .. you are light, may we every now and then have a fight you are sunshine, you are breeze, please please always take care of your knees, I am not a writer...I am not a poet..I'm just your loving sister and I'm sure you know it happy birthday my sweetie."

Alia and Shaheen never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's next 'Jigra'.

Apart from that, she also has 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars Katirna Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

