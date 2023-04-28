Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note after Filmfare win for Best Actress, dedicates award to Raha

Actor Alia Bhatt penned an emotional note after winning Filmfare Award for the Best Actor Female for her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor thanked filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said that her titular character belonged to him. The actor posted a picture of herself holding the trophy to mark the joy.

Alia played the role of activist and madam of a brothel, Gangubai, who was pushed into prostitution. Alia’s performance was praised upon the film’s release in 2022.The film won 10 awards last night. Alia began the note with these words, "The day we wrapped Gangubai Kathiawadi, with shaking hands and heavy hearts, I remember telling my wonderful crew. "No matter the outcome, just the experience of shooting the film, learning and growing under the guidance of Sanjay Sir - that's my blockbuster." I left that set a different person - and that was only because of this amazing team."

The actress added in her post, "Gangu...meri jaan... my alter ego, belongs to you Sanjay sir. Thank you for believing in me, so I could believe in myself. I will forever be in your debt. I've always said you make the world believe in magic - and if on this journey I can be even half as hard working, half as dedicated and driven as you - I will consider myself very fortunate. To my audience - my fans, my family! Thank you for being my constant inspiration to do better. Always. My whole team, I am me, only because of you. You keep me in one piece."

Thanking her family, Alia Bhatt wrote in her post, "And last but not the least! My beautiful family that grounds me and keeps me steady - Mama, Papa, Tanna I love you...my other mom - my mom-in-law and my father-in-law up there whose blessing is always with me. My gorgeous husband, for hearing me rant about my day for hours and motivating me whenever I was down and out! And my baby girl, who wasn't there at the time, but I will continue to thank for the rest of my life for the joy and peace she brings to me. Eternally grateful."