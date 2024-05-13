Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor host white-themed Mother's Day bash for Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor turned hosts on Mother's Day for veteran actors Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan.

Alia and Ranbir seemed to have organised a white-themed party at their residence for their respective mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Alia posted an adorable group picture from her intimate Mother's Day celebration.

While Son Razdan lovingly hugged her daughters Alia and Shaheen as they posed for the picture, Neetu Kapoor sat beside her son Ranbir, holding a white umbrella. All of them could be seen donning white clothes.

"Precious moments with my precious ones #happymothersday," Alia captioned the post.

Soni Razdan also shared the same picture on her Instagram feed and thanked Ranbir and Alia for making her and Neetu Kapoor extremely special on Mother's Day.

"My loves Thank you for a wonderful Mothers Day celebration just so warm and fuzzy We feel so pampered and blessed @aliaabhatt @shaheenb #ranbirkapoor Love you all to the moon and back," Soni Razdan wrote.

After celebrating Mother's Day, Alia headed to London for an upcoming Gucci Cruise Show.

Before boarding the flight to London, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star happily posed for the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport at midnight on Monday. She looked simple yet stylish in a comfortably cool airport ensemble.Alia donned a pair of denim jeans and a white T-shirt. She opted for minimal make-up.

The Gucci Cruise show will take place at the Tate Modern in London. London follows in the footsteps of Seoul, where Gucci presented its previous Cruise collection at Gyeongbokgung Palace last May.

Alia, the first Indian Global brand ambassador for Gucci, was present at Gucci's show in South Korea last year as well.

Undoubtedly, Alia has been on a roll. She has taken her career graph to a global stage with her hard work. In March 2024, Alia hosted her first charity gala in London.

The actress organised the "Hope Gala" to raise funds for underprivileged adolescents in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation.

The event was attended by many renowned personalities. Musician Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi and director Gurinder Chadha were also present there.

On hosting her first charity gala, Alia said, "Hosting my inaugural charity gala in collaboration with the Salaam Bombay Foundation and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has been an incredible experience. I've long admired Padmini Sekhsaria's unwavering dedication to uplifting at-risk youth in India's slums, offering them hope and opportunity. I'm happy to have played a small part in helping these children reshape their narratives. Furthermore, holding the Hope Gala at such a prestigious venue is a genuine privilege, as I've always been a fan of Mandarin Oriental's exceptional hospitality. Today marks just the beginning of our efforts, and with the support of our generous contributors, I'm confident we'll make significant strides in empowering future generations."

Recently, she was also featured on Time's 100 Most Influential list.

Director of 'Heart of Stone', Tom Harper, who collaborated with Alia on her first Hollywood movie, wrote an article in the magazine praising her as a "truly international star"."There is a grace to the way she goes about her work: focused, open to ideas, and willing to take creative risks. One of my favourite moments in the film came from an improvisation at the end of a take where she took the emotional thread and ran with it," Tom wrote.

And now on May 6, Alia made heads turn with her ethereal presence in Sabyasachi saree.

