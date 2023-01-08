Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor request paparazzi to not click Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who welcomed their daughter Raha in November, last year, urged paparazzi to follow the "no-pictures policy," as per a report in ANI. On Saturday, the couple held a meeting session with the paparazzi and requested them not to click pictures of their daughter.

Also, they showed the photographers an image of their 2-month-old daughter and treated them to snacks. Ranbir's mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was also part of the meeting. Ranbir and Alia welcomed their daughter on November 6, 2022. In the past, cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma had issued a statement requesting paps to not click their daughter Vamika’s pictures. Even when her photos from inside a cricket stadium were shared on sociual media, Anushka requested media houses to not carry them.