Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Tum kya mile' song will make you fall in love, teaser out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : The makers of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' have dropped the teaser of the new song ' Tum kya mile', starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer shared the song's teaser and wrote on his Instagram handle, " A song that will fill up your heart! #TumKyaMile song - OUT TOMORROW!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct-1NHwI-I6/

Arijit Singh sings the song, which was written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam.

Alia also shared the teaser on her Instagram stories.

Recently, Karan unveiled the first official teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the film.

The one-minute teaser does not disclose much about the film. Set to the melodious tune of 'Tum Kya Mile,' the clip captures the essence of Rocky and Rani's love story. Interestingly, the film also brings back the famous chiffon sarees and actors dancing amidst snow-clad mountains.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancing and fighting, celebrating various festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

Sharing the teaser's link, Karan took to Instagram and wrote, "Presenting to you the first glimpse of a piece of my heart - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! I'm thrilled and super excited to finally let it unfurl for you all to see...watch...and give love!!! TEASER OUT NOW! In cinemas 28th July 2023."

'Rocky Aur Rani...' marks Karan's return to director's chair after over six years. The film will hit the theatres on July 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor