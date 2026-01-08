Alia Bhatt Reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Film ‘Dhurandhar'; Here’s What She Said

Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar movie has broken all the records on box office. On its fifth wednesday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 4.25 crore. While everyone is parsing actor, fans were waiting for his best friend, Alia Bhatt's reaction. Film's production team Eternal Sunshine, shared a note on social media.

Sharing their post Alia Bhatt took Instagram story and wrote movie magic. Dhurandhar production post reads, "It's the voice of today's India. It's the choice of today's India. It's based on a chapter in history. And now it's the number one chapter in India's cinema history."

On work front Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have given popular movie like Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025, has become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, earning Rs 835.15 crore domestically. It has surpassed the earnings of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Jawan, and Dangal.

Dhurandhar Day-Wise Box Office Collection in India (According to Sacnilk)