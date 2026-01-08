Alia Bhatt Reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Film ‘Dhurandhar'; Here’s What She Said
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 8, 2026 20:28 IST2026-01-08T20:27:33+5:302026-01-08T20:28:44+5:30
Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar movie has broken all the records on box office. On its fifth wednesday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 4.25 crore. While everyone is parsing actor, fans were waiting for his best friend, Alia Bhatt's reaction. Film's production team Eternal Sunshine, shared a note on social media.
Sharing their post Alia Bhatt took Instagram story and wrote movie magic. Dhurandhar production post reads, "It's the voice of today's India. It's the choice of today's India. It's based on a chapter in history. And now it's the number one chapter in India's cinema history."
On work front Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have given popular movie like Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025, has become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, earning Rs 835.15 crore domestically. It has surpassed the earnings of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Jawan, and Dangal.
Dhurandhar Day-Wise Box Office Collection in India (According to Sacnilk)
|Day
|India Net Collection
|Day 1 (1st Friday)
|Rs 28 Cr
|Day 2 (1st Saturday)
|Rs 32 Cr
|Day 3 (1st Sunday)
|Rs 43 Cr
|Day 4 (1st Monday)
|Rs 23.25 Cr
|Day 5 (1st Tuesday)
|Rs 27 Cr
|Day 6 (1st Wednesday)
|Rs 27 Cr
|Day 7 (1st Thursday)
|Rs 27 Cr
|Week 1 Collection
|Rs 207.25 Cr
|Day 8 (2nd Friday)
|Rs 32.5 Cr
|Day 9 (2nd Saturday)
|Rs 53 Cr
|Day 10 (2nd Sunday)
|Rs 58 Cr
|Day 11 (2nd Monday)
|Rs 30.5 Cr
|Day 12 (2nd Tuesday)
|Rs 30.5 Cr
|Day 13 (2nd Wednesday)
|Rs 25.5 Cr
|Day 14 (2nd Thursday)
|Rs 23.25 Cr
|Week 2 Collection
|Rs 253.25 Cr
|Day 15 (3rd Friday)
|Rs 22.5 Cr
|Day 16 (3rd Saturday)
|Rs 34.25 Cr
|Day 17 (3rd Sunday)
|Rs 38.5 Cr
|Day 18 (3rd Monday)
|Rs 16.5 Cr
|Day 19 (3rd Tuesday)
|Rs 17.25 Cr
|Day 20 (3rd Wednesday)
|Rs 18 Cr
|Day 21 (3rd Thursday)
|Rs 25 Cr
|Week 3 Collection
|Rs 172 Cr
|Day 22 (4th Friday)
|Rs 15 Cr
|Day 23 (4th Saturday)
|Rs 20.5 Cr
|Day 24 (4th Sunday)
|Rs 22.5 Cr
|Day 25 (4th Monday)
|Rs 10.5 Cr
|Day 26 (4th Tuesday)
|Rs 11.25 Cr
|Day 27 (4th Wednesday)
|Rs 11 Cr
|Day 28 (4th Thursday)
|Rs 15.75 Cr
|Week 4 Collection
|Rs 106.5 Cr
|Day 29 (5th Friday)
|Rs 8.75 Cr
|Day 30 (5th Saturday)
|Rs 11.75 Cr
|Day 31 (5th Sunday)
|Rs 12.75 Cr
|Day 32 (5th Monday)
|Rs 4.75 Cr
|Day 33 (5th Tuesday)
|Rs 4.75 Cr
|Day 34 (5th Wednesday)
|Rs 4.25 Cr
|Total
|Rs 786 Cr