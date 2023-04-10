Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of her Monday mood, fans finds it relatable

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 : After a long weekend, many find it difficult to get back to their Monday morning routine. So does actor Alia Bhatt is facing.

On Monday, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor shared a glimpse of her Monday mood.

Alia shared a picture of a sleeping lioness and captioned it "Anyone else's Monday still feel like a Sunday???? #Mondaymood."

As soon as the actor uploaded the post, the netizens chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Relatable and how!."

"Anyone nahi... The world," another commented.

Another user wrote, "'Feels like Friday night."

Recently Alia shared pictures from London trip. She went with her husband- actor Ranbir Kapoor and family members to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in romantic film 'Rocky aur R Ki Prem Kah' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Helmed by Karan Johar, 'Rocky aur R Ki Prem Kah' is the second collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after 'Gully Boy'.

'Rocky Aur R Ki Prem Kah' marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28 this year.

She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

