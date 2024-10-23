Alia Bhatt shines in her vibrant mehendi lehenga at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : Alia Bhatt is known for setting trends with her fashion choices, and as always she stunned everyone with her dazzling look at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

She arrived with her sister Shaheen Bhatt to attend the celebration.

The 'Jigra' actor, who is an advocate for sustainable fashion and often proves that it is not just a trend but part of her lifestyle choices, wore her exquisite mehendi lehenga for the blingy festive bash.

Alia looked mesmerising in a pink lehenga that was specially curated with 180 textile patches. This time she kept her look simple yet glamorous with a styled bun, golden earrings, and minimalistic makeup.

She has once again proved that no one should be hesitant to re-wear, recreate, or restyle their ensembles. Her sustainable fashion game has become an inspiration for others. At the 69th National Film Awards ceremony, Alia Bhatt left everyone in awe as to receive the Best Actress award at the prestigious event, she chose to wear her wedding day saree.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently busy shooting in Kashmir for her upcoming film 'Alpha' which also stars Sharvari.

Alia treated fans with glimpses of her time in the scenic place. In a post on Instagram, Alia dropped two adorable pictures where she can be seen basking in the sun. One picture included a cute selfie where the 'Jigra' actress is seen wearing a woollen cap, looking cosy and warm.

'Alpha', directed by Shiv Rawail, marks a significant addition to Yash Raj Films' esteemed spy universe. The film is set to release on December 25.

Alia's recent film, 'Jigra' hit the theatres on October 11.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

