Alia Bhatt stuns in black pantsuit, exudes boss lady vibes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Actor Alia Bhatt's fashion game is as strong as her acting chops.

On Friday, she served major fashion goals with her pictures in a black pantsuit.

Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped a string of images of herself posing in the black outfit.

She looked stunning as she elevated her look with minimal make-up and a bubble braid.

Take a look

Alia's pant suit look garnered loads of likes and comments.

"How stunning," a social media user commented.

"Wow....you look gorgeous," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen romancing Ranveer Singh in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani', which is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Th film is directed by Karan Johar and also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Karan recently unveiled the film's trailer which received positive response from the audience.

The film's trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia), whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.'Rocky Aur Rani...' marks Karan's return to director's chair after over six years.

Alia is also all set to make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone'. The film will be out on Netflix on August 11.

