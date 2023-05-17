Alia Bhatt trolled for carrying empty bag to Gucci show, actor gives hilarious response

Seoul [South Korea], May 17 : Actor Alia Bhatt knows best how to deal with trolls.

The 'Raazi' star, who is the global ambassador of the luxury brand Gucci, is in Seoul, where she attended the Gucci Cruise Show. Pictures of her look from the event went viral in no time.

Alia wore a little black dress with structured round cut-outs and silver detailing across the bodice. However, it was her mini transparent bag which caught the maximum attention.

A section of the Internet trolled the actor, asking why it was empty and the bag's purpose.

Alia took notice of the trolls and shut them with an epic reply.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsWAbZls3K0/?hl=en

Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped a string of images from the Gucci event and captioned it, "yes the bag was empty."

"Hahahah caption," a social media user commented.

"Hahahah your caption is on point," another one wrote.

Last week, Alia was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci. Taking to Instagram, the fashion brand shared the news and captioned it, "Alia Bhatt is the House's newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur were captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag."

Alia also took to Insta to share her excitement and feelings with her fans.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "I'm honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci's legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I'm looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. Apart from that, she also has Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor