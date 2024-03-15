Alia Bhatt Was Obsessed Over This Bengali Dish During Her Pregnancy

Alia Bhatt is a one of the popular faces in Bollywood, always managing to be in the spotlight. She married Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 and welcomed their baby girl, Raha Kapoor, on November 6, 2022. The actress recently revealed her daughter Raha Kapoor's face on social media, causing her photos and videos to go viral. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates about Alia and Raha. Alia's nutritionist also recently revealed what she used to crave during her pregnancy.

Celebrity nutritionist Suman Aggarwal recently discussed Alia (Raha Kapoor)'s pregnancy cravings in a podcast. Alia had a particular fondness for a special Bengali dish around the time of her daughter's birth. Aggarwal disclosed that Alia Bhatt had a penchant for Bengali sweets during her pregnancy.

She mentioned, 'Instead of opting for pricey, overly sweet treats, Alia craved Kolkata's Nolen Gur Sandesh. Throughout her pregnancy, Alia reached out multiple times for Nolen Gud Sandesh from Kolkata. She has a deep fondness for Kolkata's jaggery, regularly indulging in it.' On work front, Fans are now curious about Alia-Ranbir's upcoming movies. Ranbir's movie 'Animal' was released a few days ago. Alia is going to rock the box office through the movie 'Jigra'.