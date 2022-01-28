Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to release on February 25!

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit theatres on February 25 this year. The filming was completed during the pandemic and after being postponed several times due to COVID-19 threat and theatre closure, the new release date has been revealed by the makers. The film is all set to have its much awaited world premiere at the prestigious 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.The magnum opus features Alia in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light area, during the 1960s.

Witness her reign in cinemas near you on 25th February 2022. 👑#GangubaiKathiawadi#SanjayLeelaBhansali@ajaydevgn@aliaa08@prerna982@jayantilalgada@PenMovies@saregamaglobalpic.twitter.com/SJ5myx1X3u — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) January 28, 2022

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Seema Pahwa and has cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi. It is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Limited.The movie was initially set to release on September 11, 2020. In January 2021, the makers announced that it will be released sometime in 2021 but the release was delayed again due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then, it was announced to release on July 30, 2021 but was postponed once again. Soon, OTT premiere rumours started doing the rounds and makers had to confirm that it will first arrive in cinema halls. After locking January 7 as the release date, it was shifted again to February 18 to avoid clash with SS Rajamouli's RRR, which did not release as planned either.