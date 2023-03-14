Alia talks about performing live after 4 years for awards event

Mumbai, March 14 Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt talked about her live performance during an award ceremony after four years, and shared that though she was a bit nervous, love and energy of crowd made it little easier for her.

Alia, who is known for her films like 'Student of the Year', 'Highway', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', recently performed on the songs such as 'Kesariya', 'Nacho Nacho' and 'Dholida'.

Alia, who made the entry to the award ceremony dancing on the top of a truck, mesmerised everyone with her dance moves.

She said: "I am performing almost after four plus years actually. And coincidently, the last time I performed was at the Zee Cine Awards itself, so it's like coming back home. I was quite nervous as I was doing a stage act after a very long time, but the love and energy from the crowd made it a little easier for me."

Alia married Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, and in November the couple was blessed with a baby girl whom they named Raha.

Apart from Alia, Rashmika Mandanna also performed during Zee Cine Awards 2023 on popular tracks like 'Srivalli', 'Mind Block', 'Ranjithame', and 'Saami Saami'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor