Alka Yagnik recalls her first meeting with Anand-Milind

Mumbai, March 16 Ace Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik recalls working with music composers Anand-Milind's father Chitragupt Shrivastav and her first meeting with the popular music composers on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

She will be seen as a celebrity guest along with Udit Narayan and music composers Anand and Milind Shrivastav.

She says: "There are no words to describe Chitragupt ji, we all know him. I was so blessed to have received the opportunity to work with him, that too at the start of my career. Not only was he an exceptional and a brilliant composer, he was a lovely person and was like a father figure to me. He used to teach music with so much love and compassion."

Alka continues revealing how she met Anand and Milind for the first time and how she was offered 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'

"In those days, Anand-Milind used to be his (Chitragupt ji) assistants. They anyway don't talk much and during those days, they hardly spoke. They would silently walk around and work and I used to wonder who they are. It is then that I realized that they are Chitragupt ji's sons and work as his assistants."

"I got the chance to work with Chitragupt ji a lot and then talk around the town was that they (Anand-Milind) want to be composers as well and want to come out on their own. And that is when 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' was brought to me and I got to know that they are working as composers for the film," concludes Alka.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

