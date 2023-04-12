"All girls should be covered": Palak Tiwari reveals Salman Khan implemented strict dress codes on sets

Actor Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film that hit theatres on 21st April also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Vijender Singh, Palak Tiwari, Abhimanyu Singh, and Vinali Bhatnagar. Palak is the daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari, and she rose to fame after appearing in Harrdy Sandhu’s hit ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ music video. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak revealed that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan isn’t the first time that she has worked with Salman; she said that she previously assisted on the film Antim: The Final Truth, starring Salman and his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma.

She also revealed the one rule that Salman had enforced on set for all the female crew members, and said that nobody was more pleased about this rule than her mother. Asked if her mother started crying when she found that Palak had been cast in the film, she said, “My mother didn’t cry, and that’s the good thing. She was very calm, because she knew I’d be on Salman sir’s set. She was tranquil. You know, there’s a very funny story. She has been very happy with Salman sir, because, like every desi mother ever, she has always been very critical of what I wear. When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, Salman sir had a rule: ‘every girl on my set, the neckline should be here, all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’.” Palak said that her mother would see her going to work, fully covered up, and she became suspicious. “He’s a traditionalist. Of course, he’s like, ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno,’ but he’s also like my girls should always be protected. If there are men around who he doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, the girl should be safe, always,” she said. Palak on the work front will be next seen in ‘The Virgin Tree’ whereas Salman has his much-awaited Tiger 3 in hand. With Katrina Kaif reprising her character of Zoya, the film is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman was last seen in 2018’s Zero and since then performed cameos in Pathaan, Ved and Godfather.



