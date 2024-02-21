All India Radio RJ Ameen Sayani, Known for His Show 'Geetmala', Passes Away at 91

Renowned All India Radio RJ, Ameen Sayani, best known for hosting Geetmala, passed away on Tuesday night, February 20. His son, Rajil Sayani, confirmed the news, stating that Ameen suffered a heart attack and was rushed to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Despite the efforts of the hospital staff, he couldn't be saved and was declared dead.

Ameen Sayani, a legendary radio host, was widely recognized for his iconic opening line, "Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon," which resonates with radio listeners since the 1950s.

Hosting music shows, he gained immense popularity with the introduction of Binaca Geetmala in 1952, a 30-minute program that became an instant hit. While the show underwent name changes, such as Hit Parade and Cibaca Geetmala, the term 'Geetmala' remained synonymous with Ameen Sayani. The funeral is scheduled for Thursday, allowing time for relatives to reach Mumbai.