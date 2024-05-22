"All My Awards and Important Documents Are Gone": Sushant Divgikr on House Fire

Last week, a fire broke out in Sushant Divgikr's Mumbai apartment, leaving the actor and singer deeply shocked. Reports indicated that the air conditioner in the living room suddenly caught fire, which quickly spread to the curtains and furniture. Despite efforts to extinguish it, the fire continued to escalate, reaching the kitchen and office room. Fortunately, it was contained before reaching the gas cylinder, averting a potential disaster. Recalling the incident, they emphasized the intensity of the situation with the AC malfunctioning right before them, expressing how frightening it was.

“My mother, sister-in-law, niece, manager, and house help were in the house at that time. I was the most scared about my mother because she had a ligament tear, it was difficult to get her down,” the 33-year-old continues, “We just escaped and called the fire brigade. They came as soon as they could, with elections on the head and so many roadblocks. I am so thankful to them. It could have been much worse, and we could have died. The entire building was immediately evacuated, and we were already downstairs when the fire brigade came.”

The actor, who debuted in 2023 with Thank You for Coming, expressed relief at the situation coming under control in time. However, they shared feelings of heartbreak and devastation over the loss of precious memories due to the fire. Eighty-five percent of their belongings, including national and international awards, important documents, memories, newspaper articles, jewelry, and makeup, were lost in the incident. Despite the trauma, the actor acknowledges that material possessions can be replaced, stating, "Chatt hi gir gayi! It’s so traumatic, but materialistic things can be built again. Jaan hai toh jaahan hai."

As the actor and their family navigate the aftermath of the tragedy, they recognize that it will take time to heal. They mention considering therapy to fully overcome the trauma, anticipating a fear of enclosed spaces and reluctance to use AC in the future. Currently residing in a hotel, they are in search of a temporary rental home to begin anew.