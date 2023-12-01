Allen Ling's musical trilogy culminates in a poignant exploration of love, loss, and nostalgia

Decades after his first tryst with making music, American-Chinese singer-songwriter Allen Ling has decided it's high time for his encore. Born in California to immigrant parents from China, Ling's early affinity for music and storytelling was evident as he hummed Disney tunes at four and sketched songs on his guitar by 14. Despite a detour into healthcare, a field as demanding as it is noble, Ling's creative spirit never dimmed. Teaming up with Dave Lopez, the guitar virtuoso from Flipsyde, Ling is not just revisiting old haunts; he's redecorating them. Each song in the trilogy not only showcases Ling's evolution as an artist but also reflects his rewarding life, marked by a blend of cultural influences and personal experiences. His trilogy, starting with Straight Into The Ocean, delves into the depths of heartbreak and healing, a theme that continues with A Name In Your Book, which serves as a poignant prequel, exploring the complexities of love and loss.

The series culminates with the latest track Remember, a powerful ode to past love. “Remember was the easiest song to write in the trilogy because I had a pre-existing soundtrack from Edmond Clare that had me spontaneously singing the verses and hooks on the first listen. Instead of feeling regret and loss, I became more thoughtful and grateful for that relationship,” says Allen Ling. The video is a montage of nostalgia, a series of snapshots that feel both intimately personal and universally relatable. It's like flipping through someone else's photo album and finding your own story tucked between the pages. Lopez's guitar work is the kind that doesn't just fill your ears, it fills up the room. In Remember, Ling has created something that resonates on a frequency that's both deeply personal and strikingly universal. The track is about remembering not just the love, but also the person you were when you felt it.