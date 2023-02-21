UP Tourism's 'stressed' senior official jumps off Mumbai building

Mumbai, Feb 21 A senior official of the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department jumped off a building at Tilak Nagar in north-east Mumbai, ostensibly owing to work stress, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Vimleshkumar Banarsidas Auditya, 59. The incident happened around 8.15 a.m. at the Tara Gagan Housing 95-B building, said Tilaknagar Police Station Senior Police Inspector Sunil Kale.

According to Kale, Auditya jumped off the second floor of the building and was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital in a seriously injured condition, where he succumbed later.

The police questioned his wife, Rama Auditya, who informed that her husband was a qualified engineer and worked with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department offices at the World Trade Centre in south Mumbai.

Earlier, he was serving as the Deputy Director of Tourism at the Lucknow head office, but had resigned two months ago owing to work stress and living away from home, but was asked by the Uttar Pradesh government to continue in service till March 31.

Kale said that the family has not filed any complaint with them yet, but the police are investigating the case further to ascertain the motives behind the victim's decision, and related issues.

