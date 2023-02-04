BMC Budget 2023: BMC allots Rs 2792 crores for Mumbai sewage disposal project

The long-pending Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project has been allocated Rs 2792 crores in the budget. The total cost of the project is around Rs 30000 crores.

Budget states that there will be more Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle in Public Parking Areas owned by BMC in 2023-24.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal will, for the first time in 38 years, presented the budget in the absence of corporators. According to civic officials, a provision of ₹50,000 crore will be made for the 2023-24 financial year, which would be an increase of a little over ₹4,000 crore than last year’s ₹45,949 crore. The focus would be on education, health, and infrastructure, they said.