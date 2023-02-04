BMC Budget 2023: BMC announces Mumbai clean air initiative to work towards three broad goals

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its Budget 2023-24, has announced the Mumbai Clean Air Initiative that will work towards three broad goals curb pollution concentration, initiate a multi-level monitoring strategy for the city and decentralise planning and community health awareness to reduce personal exposure.

ihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal will, for the first time in 38 years, present the budget in the absence of corporators. According to civic officials, a provision of ₹50,000 crore will be made for the 2023-24 financial year, which would be an increase of a little over ₹4,000 crore than last year’s ₹45,949 crore. The focus would be on education, health, and infrastructure, they said.

