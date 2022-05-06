Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna to appear on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 7 - Reports

Karan Johar's 'Koffee with Karan' is returning back with the seventh season. Now the latest buzz is that the talk show will also feature 'Pushpa' stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. According to Pinkvilla, the team has already reached out to Allu Arjun and Rashmika, and they are quite excited about it. It is being said that the makers have kept it well-balanced to attract South audiences and the viewers will be amazed by the guest list of this season.

Meanwhile, Karan released a statement recently that read, "Koffee With Karan will not be returning...on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I'm delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar! The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some Koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest - and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we've been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, 'streaming' soon only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles! - Karan Johar."

